Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael William Sutton sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$47,239.92.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.