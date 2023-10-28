Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,634 shares of company stock worth $16,368,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.