Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.47 billion-$9.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.88 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.60-2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $92.39 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.