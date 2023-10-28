Safe Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00015862 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $112.82 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.41479674 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

