Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $269,192,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

