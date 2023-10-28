San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 190.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

