Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE SAND opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

