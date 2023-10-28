Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.32

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.32 and last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 118918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$883.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8899214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.