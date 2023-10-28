Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

