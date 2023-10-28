Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 367,860 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

