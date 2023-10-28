Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,017,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 499% from the previous session’s volume of 336,947 shares.The stock last traded at $63.96 and had previously closed at $63.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

