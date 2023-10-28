Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $63.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

