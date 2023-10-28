SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. DA Davidson cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCPL

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.