Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

