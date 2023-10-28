Scotia Capital Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

