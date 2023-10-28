Scotia Capital Inc. Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.