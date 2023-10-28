Scotiabank Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.36.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.89.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0768673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

