Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.30)-0.10 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

STX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.