SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

