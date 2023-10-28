Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.