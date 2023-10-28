ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $575.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.16.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

