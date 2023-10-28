Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Financial Review

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.94% 17.65% 7.88% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shell and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.58 $42.31 billion $8.18 8.11 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shell and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 2 2 0 2.20 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%.

Summary

Shell beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies



Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

