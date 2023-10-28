Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.72.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,100 shares of company stock worth $9,787,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

