Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($155.58) to £129 ($158.03) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.14 ($145.95).

LON AZN opened at £101.24 ($124.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,940.32 ($121.77) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($151.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

