Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Increases By 90.5%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
AABVF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.