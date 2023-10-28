Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Grows By 53.0%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Acciona from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Acciona Trading Down 6.2 %

About Acciona

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.74. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

