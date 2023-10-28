Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Decreases By 14.9%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLQ opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

