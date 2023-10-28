Short Interest in BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Decreases By 32.5%

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BNMV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $37.80.
BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($6.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNMV. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter worth $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BitNile Metaverse by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users.
