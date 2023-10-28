Short Interest in BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Decreases By 32.5%

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BNMV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($6.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitNile Metaverse

In other BitNile Metaverse news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 146,181 shares of BitNile Metaverse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $147,642.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,328.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,756 shares of company stock valued at $165,858. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNMV. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter worth $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BitNile Metaverse by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BitNile Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users.

See Also

