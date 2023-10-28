Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Expands By 71.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

