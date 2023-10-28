Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Drops By 15.1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,865,865 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $523,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.