Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Decreases By 15.1%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netcapital stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Netcapital worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netcapital Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.04. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

About Netcapital

Netcapital ( NASDAQ:NCPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

