Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 32.0%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

