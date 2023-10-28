Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Decreases By 29.0%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.20.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

