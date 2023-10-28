Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 20.6%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Urban One by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 174.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. Urban One has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

