Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Decreases By 36.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of YZCAY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.