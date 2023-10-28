Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.