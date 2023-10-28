Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silgan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 24.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 708,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 141,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

