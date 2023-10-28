Simmons Bank Acquires 2,836 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.