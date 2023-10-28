Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $85.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

