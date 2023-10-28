Simmons Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

