Simmons Bank Has $1.81 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 393.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.9 %

OZK opened at $35.16 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

