Simmons Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.