Simmons Bank Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

EMR opened at $88.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

