Simmons Bank Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.