Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.