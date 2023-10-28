Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,285,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

