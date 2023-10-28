Simmons Bank Purchases 2,841 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

