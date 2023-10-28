Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

