Simmons Bank Sells 15 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.36 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.49 and its 200 day moving average is $807.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

