Simmons Bank Sells 2,357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
